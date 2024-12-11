Cosumer Alert: Tips for buying a used car, from vehicle history reports to mechanic inspections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When it comes to buying a used car, reliability is key.

Consumer Reports examined five to 10-year-old cars from various brands, analyzing over 150,000 data points to determine the most reliable options.

The top five best-used car brands are Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Acura, and Honda.

“One of the reasons for that is that a lot of these brands tend to be more conservative when they redesign their car,” says Alex Kniznek, the associate director of auto testing with Consumer Reports. “This tends to lend itself to good reliability.”

A perfect example is the Lexus RX. Comparing the 2023 and 2025 models, little has changed, demonstrating the brand’s focus on reliability over flashy technology.

Despite not being top brands, some vehicles on Consumer Reports’ list offer great value.

“A lot of these cars on the list represent a really good value,” said Kniznek. “They have actually depreciated a little bit more than their direct competitors while still having that all-important reliability.”

For under $20,000, Consumer Reports recommends the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sedan seekers. Families might consider the three-row 2020 Mazda CX-9. For smaller SUVs, the 2021 Kia Sportage and the 2018 Honda HR-V are top picks, with the latter under $15,000.

For small sedans under $15,000, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is a solid choice. If your budget is tighter, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze offers reliability for less than $10,000.

Buying a used car differs from purchasing a new one.

“That car has had a full life before she met you,” she advises. “Pull a vehicle history report, have her checked by a reputable mechanic, and take her for a spin yourself.”

