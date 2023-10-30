Council member Willie Lightfoot will make announcement about “political future”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council member Willie Lightfoot will make announcement about his “political future” on Monday evening.

He will make the announcement at 5:45 p.m. at New Creations Barber Shop, the barbershop on Jefferson Avenue he owns.

Lightfoot, a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a retired Rochester firefighter, has served as a council member since 2018. Before then, he served as a Monroe County Legislator for the 27th District for ten years. He is also the founder of the Cut the Violence Initiative which helps teens to address abuse, school bullying, domestic violence, gang-related activities, and violence.