Council member Willie Lightfoot will speak about petition to pause reassessments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council member Willie Lightfoot will speak to reporters on Monday afternoon about an open petition to pause property reassessments in the city for at least two years.

Thousands of homeowners in Rochester have seen their home assessments increase this year, including some that nearly doubled. The city says the reassessments are necessary but some community members have concerns.

The city says that an increase in assessment price doesn’t always mean an increase in property taxes. Officials say that, if an assessment increases by 60% or less, the homeowner would pay about the same or less in property taxes. If an assessment increases by more than 60%, the homeowner would likely pay more tax.

However, Clay Harris from Uniting and Healing Through Hope and other community leaders have spoken out against the reassessments, concerned about their impact on home prices and rent.