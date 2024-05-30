Several councilmembers will host second public meeting on property reassessment process

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Councilmember Willie J. Lightfoot, Sr. will host a second public meeting to discuss the recent City of Rochester reassessment process. He will be joined by Councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 in City Council Chambers. It follows an initial public forum held on May 28.

The meeting will again welcome speakers from the community to share their thoughts and feedback on the City reassessment process. Speakers are encouraged to sign up before the session by calling city council at (585) 428-7538 until 4:30 p.m. on the day of the hearing or via email at Council@CityofRochester.Gov.

Speakers will be subject to a three-minute limit.