Country singer Toby Keith dies at age 62

Country music icon Toby Keith has died, his official website and social media accounts said early Tuesday, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer. He was 62.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer died on Monday night surrounded by his family, a short statement said.

Keith announced that he was living with cancer in June 2022 and in September last year he spoke of the “roller coaster” experience of going through treatment, while receiving the Country Icon Award at Thursday’s People’s Choice Country Awards.