County committee gives OK to Climate Action Plan’s next phase

Monroe County leaders sign next phase of Climate Action Plan

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Local leaders in Monroe County signed Phase 2 of the county’s Climate Action Plan on Tuesday in the committee stage.

Phase 1 was focused on reducing emissions created by the county government’s day-to-day operations. Phase 2 will have a broader focus, but will include goals such as improving bike infrastructure and encouraging use of electric vehicles.

Henrietta Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz says he’s excited to see what Phase 2 has to offer after what the town was able to accomplish during Phase 1. He said the town installed an energy-efficient HVAC system “that costs less money every year to heat and cool the building than it used to just take to heat the building. So that’s already paid for itself.”

Schultz added: “We just recently upgraded every street light in town to LEDs. We’re saving $27,000 a month in utility costs for that.”

He added that a lot of those changes were made without the use of taxpayer dollars.