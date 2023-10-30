County Executive Adam Bello and Mark Assini speak at get-out-to-vote rallies

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and his challenger Mark Assini both spoke at get-out-to-vote rallies on Sunday.

Irondequoit Democrats hosted a rally at the Irondequoit Town Hall gazebo to kick off the first day of early voting. Bello says that local government matters because it’s the level that is closest to the people.

“Early voting provides opportunities to everyone here to vote. They can vote now, they can vote right up through election day. So at this point, there is no excuse not to vote,” Bello said.

The Monroe County Republican party also hosted a rally at Gates Memorial Park. The rally featured Mark Assini and U.S. Senate Candidate Joe Pinion as a special guest.

“I’m asking you to trust me. In the Town of Gates, you can talk to the residents where I was a town supervisor. When I took, the tax rate was actually higher than when I left office,” Assini said.

On Sunday, the turnout for early voting was around 2,800 people.