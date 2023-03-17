County Executive Bello speaks on RG&E scam number

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC spoke with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who contacted Attorney General Letitia James’ office Thursday morning after a News10NBC investigation into RG&E. This follows our report on a scam number you can find right on your RG&E bill.



After seeing News10NBC’s reporting, Bello says he quickly reached out to Attorney General Letitia James who, like many RG&E customers, wants to know how a scam phone number ended up on utility bills. Bello says he sprung into action to protect the community.



“I called to put this on the attorney general’s radar and I’m delighted that the attorney general decided this afternoon to open an inquiry into this,” Bello said.



He said this is an issue that could affect thousands of RG&E customers, even himself.



“I even looked at my own bill,” Bello said. “I pulled it up when I woke up this morning and pulled it up on my app and noticed that bad number so we really need to get that message out to residents.”



For RG&E customers like Victoria Pacheco, finding out about the scam phone number was a disappointment, but not a surprise.



“A friend of mine had indicated that they had called a number and that there was a scam whereby they were fraudulently charged,” Pacheco said.



That is one of many reasons why Pacheco attended the Rochester City Council meeting Thursday night to voice her concerns.



“It’s really a shame that RG&E is taking advantage of our community,” Pacheco said. “They’ve taken jobs away from Rochester. The billing structure for which they have as far as billing is incompetent.”



Bello says he contacted RG&E this afternoon and says the company acknowledged the problem and is taking action to correct it.



“It really is the result of a Channel 10 story,” Bello said. “This is all just really unfolding now. So I just think the first immediate issue here is to spread the word and make sure that they know they can contact the attorney general’s office but also to make sure people are aware not to call that number that’s on their bill.”



Bello said that on his call with RG&E, a company representative also called the scam phone number on customer bills unacceptable and said that they are doing everything they can right now to remove the number from future bills.



Bello said a timeline for the length of this investigation is unknown at this time.