County golf courses opened for season on Monday

ROCHESTER, NY — Monroe County’s three public golf courses, Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville opened for the season on Monday, April 22.

In the past year, county golf courses saw more than $2 million in improvements, including:

Completion of golf cart paths at Genesee Valley and Churchville

New tee boxes at Durand Eastman

Drainage-related regrading in portions of Durand Eastman

Season permits for discounted green fees throughout the season are available free of charge to seniors over 62, active military, veterans, youth under 17, and golfers with a physician-certified disability.

Qualifying residents can apply for a free season permit at any pro shop at each of the three county courses.

Tee times can be booked here.

Due to wet course conditions, driving ranges at Genesee Valley and Churchville are closed. Carts are restricted to cart paths only at Genesee Valley and Churchville, and carts are prohibited at Durand Eastman until conditions improve.



