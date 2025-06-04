County leader seeks to remind people of polling site change in Upper Falls neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The vice president of the Monroe County Legislature is reminding community members of a polling site change three weeks from the June primary.

The site change impacts an area of Rochester with one of the largest populations of Black and Latino voters. The Los Flamboyanes Apartments near Upper Falls Boulevard and North Clinton Avenue won’t be a polling site due to construction. Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons is concerned that people don’t know about the change.

“Certainly, we can use social media, but when you have an aging population, odds are they’re probably not on Facebook or Twitter or TikTok,” Vazquez said. “So, we want to make sure that all the residents not only in this building but everyone that is serviced out of this poll site is informed of the new poll site and the new machine that’s available.”

Voters in that district will now cast their ballots at the Salvation Army on North Clinton Avenue. A spokesperson for the County Board of Elections says everyone affected by the change has been informed through the mail.

The primary is Tuesday, June 24 and Monroe County will roll out new electronic voting machines. You can hear from the three Democratic candidates running for Rochester mayor here:

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI