County races: Romeo re-elected for county clerk; Upset in Livingston County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In Monroe County, there was no surprise in the race for county clerk but there was an upset in a key race in Livingston County.

Incumbent Jamie Romeo (D) beat her challenger Republican Peter Vazquez to remain Monroe County’s top clerk, being in charge of official documents, licenses, permits, and transactions. Romeo was appointed as the county clerk in February 2020 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She was elected to a four-year term that November.

Complete election results from local to national

Also in Monroe County, Pittsford Town Court Judge Michael Ansaldi will become the new county court judge. The Democrat beat Republican Joe Dinolfi, an attorney for the state’s Mental Hygiene Legal Service.

In the race for Livingston County District Attorney, Ashley Williams (R) upset incumbent Greg McCaffrey (D) to become the county’s top prosecutor. The McCaffrey has held the role for three straight terms.

The challenger Williams had been the senior social services attorney for the Livingston County Department of Social Services for the last four years. Before that, she was an assistant district attorney.

In the race for Wayne County coroner, Christopher Wagner (R) came out victorious against Aaron Distanto of the Conservative party.