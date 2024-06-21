County warns about harmful algal blooms on Conesus Lake, says drinking water is safe

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County is warning people about harmful algal blooms on Conesus Lake.

The harmful algal bloom can turn the water green and form thick scum on the water surface. Some of the algal blooms can make toxins that are harmful to people and animals.

It’s been seen along the break wall and in the shallower water near Vitale Park. The county recommends staying out of the water where the algae blooms are and not eating fish caught there.

Livingston County officials say the public water supply is safe.