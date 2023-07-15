Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A

SACRAMENTO, C.A. — A couple in California is celebrating their 65th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, they went out to one of their favorite restaurants — Chick-fil-A.

The staff at a Sacramento Chick-fil-A held a big celebration for Bonny and Lloyd Reynolds, who have been married since 1958.

It was quite a celebration, even though the couple goes out to Chick-fil-A every week.

So, what is the secret to their long and successful marriage?

“Always be committed and never think about divorce,’ says Bonny.

“Make life-long commitments to each other and to your Lord and Savior Lord Jesus Christ,” says Lloyd.

Every time they go out to Chick-fil-A, they order the same meal. Lloyd gets a cobb salad, and bonny gets a kid’s meal with four chicken nuggets.