Couple suing Monroe County after civic center parking garage attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A couple violently attacked in the civic center garage last year is suing Monroe County.

They allege the county and the company that manages the garage knew the man who attacked them was living there, and neglected to do anything about it.

Michael and Amy Williams say they were attacked after their nine-year-old’s hockey game in January of last year. At the time police said Tyrone Oliver – who is homeless – beat the husband with a hockey stick as they were walking back to their car from the Blue Cross Arena.

The family is suing for negligence resulting in personal injury, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

News10NBC reached out to the county, but haven’t heard back yet.