Couple welcome baby Xavier a day early, during eclipse

Couple welcome baby Xavier during eclipse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The total solar eclipse was a very special time for many people — especially Rochester firefighter Edwin Rosa Jr. and Clara Farnham of Rochester.

The couple welcomed their baby a day early, during the eclipse.

Xavier Louis Rosa was born right as the sky started to return to normal, at 3:44 in the afternoon.

New dad Edwin said he could see the skies darken as Xavier was minutes away from being born.

Mom and baby are doing well.

Clara and Edwin say the experience was surreal — and they’re thrilled that the story of Xavier’s arrival is such an incredible one.