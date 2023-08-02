Court adjourned for Gates homeowner left to clean up mess after 200 cats were rescued

GATES, N.Y. — Remember that home in Gates, where more than 200 cats were rescued?

The town ordered it be cleaned up after neighbors complained about the house and the bad odor it was causing in the neighborhood.

The owner of that home was in Gates Town Court on Tuesday. He didn’t have much to say other than that he’s not looking forward to his next court date on Aug. 15. The homeowner’s lawyer wasn’t in court Tuesday due to an emergency, and the case was adjourned.

Many of those neighbors who have been complaining for years and looking for something to be done were in court today, also.

Finally, they say, they had their day in court — but it wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for.

“We just feel like we are being strung along, but I understand they have to go through their procedures,” Brenda Dupre said.

Dupre lives across the street from the home on Courtright Lane where nearly 200 cats were found in June, many in unhealthy conditions. She’s not happy about court being pushed back to a later date this month but is happy progress is being made.

“Deep breathing and just waiting. You just have to wait; they have to go through the process. Not happy. A lot of the neighbors are really upset,” Dupre said.

The conditions inside that home has caused her home and the homes of other neighbors to be infested with bugs and plagued by a stench. Many of those neighbors were in court today to hear the judge’s decision on whether code violations had been fixed.

“It’s terrible when you have to portray your house with fly traps and bags, pesticides. You shouldn’t have to live like that. So, I’m here supporting the neighborhood,” Debbie Frey said.

Gates town attorney Dan Schum explained what happens next, after today’s adjournment..

“His appearance at the last meeting was adjourned for today, so we can see what progress if any has been made, so he is going to be arraigned on the 15th with his attorney,” Schum said.

He also explained significant improvements to the home have been made but it’s still not livable.

Town Fire Marshal Sal Montemurro, who was at the home when the cats were first rescued, explained what the conditions are like now.

“Things are cleared up for the most part. We were able to walk through the house for the most part without bumping into anything, where we were able to actually see the other side of the wall,” Montemurro said.

While the homeowner faces code violations, he is not facing any criminal charges.