Court corrections officer charged with felony eavesdropping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 20 year veteran of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division, Deputy Adam Broadwell, 44, was arrested and charged with felony eavesdropping, possession of an eavesdropping device, and official misconduct. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that in late January they were notified about inappropriate conduct at the court house. It as alleged that Broadwell used an electronic hearing device to listen to conversations that he was not part of while working at the court house.

Broadwell was issued an appearance ticket for city court and released.