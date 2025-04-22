Court date set for removal of Andrae Evans as Irondequoit Town Supervisor

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A court date has been set for the case to remove Andrae Evans as Irondequoit Town Supervisor following sexual harrassment allegations.

With a date set for Oct. 20, 2025, it is expected to last about 10 days long.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley filed a petition on April 16 with the New York State Appellate Division, seeking to remove Evans from his position as town supervisor.

Doorley’s office has been reviewing findings of a report that claims Evans made multiple sexual comments towards a female employee of the town in 2024.