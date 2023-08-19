Court halts new NYS legal cannabis licenses

Another hurdle for legal cannabis in New York: New York’s state Supreme Court has handed down a preliminary injunction against the state Cannabis Control Board.

While businesses that already have licenses can still operate, the state can’t issue any more licenses under the injunction.

The injunction Friday is the latest decision in the lawsuit brought on by four disabled military veterans. They say convicted drug felons shouldn’t be favored for licenses over military veterans.

In a statement to News10NBC, state Senator Jeremy Cooney said in part: “Today’s decision can only be described as a deep disappointment, especially for those conditional retail applicants who have waited months and incurred significant costs, risking their livelihoods.”