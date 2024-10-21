Court paperwork: Honeoye Falls woman strangled to death; Sister charged with murder

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — A woman is accused of strangling her sister in Honeoye Falls and dumping her body in the Genesee River, court paperwork says.

A felony complaint from the Village Court of Honeoye Falls reveals new details on the murder of Penny Busch, 62, who went missing and was later found dead. Her sister, 53-year-old Jamie Busch, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The paperwork says the murder happened at Jamie Busch’s home on Ontario Street on Tuesday, Oct. 8 between 4:50 p.m. and midnight. The report says Jamie Busch then threw out her sister’s three cell phones in the trash at a Dunkin Donuts just before 6 a.m. the next morning to dispose of evidence.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies began looking for Penny Busch after they did a welfare check on her and no one answered on Friday, Oct. 11. Three days later, they found a body in the Genesee River in Rush and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office determined it was the body of Penny Busch.

Cell phone records, search warrants, and video surveillance led deputies to arrest Jamie Busch, who worked at the Honeoye Falls-Lima School District but has been put on leave.

Sheriff Todd Baxter wouldn’t discuss a motive behind the murder in a news conference on Friday.

Here is the criminal complaint, with any personal information redacted: