Court voids man’s murder conviction based on violation of law on transferring inmates

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge has voided a man’s conviction on a 2018 murder, because he had been returned to federal custody on a separate case while awaiting trial in Monroe County — a violation of a law governing transfer of prisoners.

Terrence Lewis was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder in the May 26, 2015 killing of Johnny Washington, who was shot and killed in the area of Sixth and Bay streets. At the time of his indictment, Lewis was in federal custody in Pennsylvania as the result of a drug conviction; he was returned to Rochester to face the murder charge, and he was remanded to Monroe County Jail.

While awaiting his murder trial in May 2018, Lewis was returned to federal custody back in Pennsylvania — which is a violation of a provision of the Interstate Agreement on Detainers Law. That law says that it a trial is not held on an indictment prior to the prisoner’s being returned to his original place of imprisonment, the case must be dismissed.

Lewis has been released from Five Points Correctional Facility, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the decision handed down in state Supreme Court, “The harsh reality is that despite a jury of 12 members of our community determining, after hearing all of the evidence set before them, that defendant is guilty of the murder of Johnny C. Washington, this administrative jail decision made based on jail population and timing, not the law, unequivocally entitles defendant to dismissal of the murder in the second degree indictment with prejudice under the exacting requirements of the anti-shuttling provisions of the IAD.”

“To the family and friends of Mr. Johnny Washington, there are no words to take away the pain you are justly feeling that undoubtedly comes with the lack of fairness being served based on this decision, which violates the principles of justice,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said in a release. “I extend my sincere apology.”

The Sheriff’s Office says it has conducted an audit to see if any other current or former jail inmates would be similarly affected (they aren’t); did a review of the transfer procedures; and provided training on the IAD law to staff responsible for transferring inmates. The Sheriff’s Office put a new procedure in place directing that anytime the Sheriff’s Office transfers an inmate out of state — when they’re awaiting trial in Monroe County — it must first notify the county District Attorney’s Office and the judge assigned to the case.