Covered reservoir could be in Highland Park’s future: See what Rush’s looks like

RUSH, N.Y. – Covering reservoirs is not new. But after workers pulled a body from Highland Reservoir last month, the idea is getting

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost took a tour of the city’s only covered water source, to get a closer look at what it could entail.

The reservoir uses underground piping and technology that’s more than 100 years old. It’s unique, not only for having a cover, but also because it’s the only reservoir in Monroe County that’s closed off to the public and lacking any aesthetic element.

“The building we’re standing in was put in in 1893,” said David Rowley, Manager of Water Production. “Our newest conduit as we call it: a pipe that brings water from Hemlock [Lake} to the city was put in in 1917.”

The water flows down a valley, pulled by gravity. Special valve technology traps the energy, sending water into a 15-foot reservoir.

It looks kind of like a bounce house – or a wet bounce house, on a rainy day.

Rowley said there’s a lot of options for what covers could look like.

The technology underground may be old, but the process of keeping your water clean is always-changing.

“We have an extensive program of trying to maintain and keep those pipes in good shape. And we can we use various methods to do that,” he said.

Water from Hemlock Lake passes through Rush before making its way to city reservoirs.

The reservoir was covered in 2012 to meet updated guidelines from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Cobbs and Highland reservoirs have to meet those standards, too, yet they remain uncovered. City officials have been trying to figure out what to do for more than a decade.

The reason it’s taking so long? Money, and an ongoing corrosion study.

In 2020, the EPA made revisions to a Lead and Copper Rule, recommending a disinfectant to control lead in drinking water. But that same disinfectant isn’t compatible with open reservoirs because it could promote algae growth.

“What the rule does is it seeks to mitigate the risk of contamination in the reservoir from a pathogen called cryptosporidium,” said Rowley. That bacteria is found in warm-blooded animals – a risk for open reservoirs.

On top of that, both uncovered reservoirs are popular with photographers and park visitors. Not everyone is on board with covering them.

The city has three options: cover them, add a specific type of disinfectant, or decommission them.

In the meantime, the city’s water is safe to drink. Both the state and Monroe County’s health departments agreed to extend a Bilateral Compliance Agreement to give the city more time to conduct this study, while achieving state and federal standards.

The deadline for the EPA change is 2029.

Rowley said they’re going to be talking about plans for Highland in the next few months or so. During that time, he anticipates the mayor and others might want to plan a trip to Rush to learn more.

The city declined to share more about safety and security concerns. Rochester Police believe the man found deceased in the reservoir climbed over a fence and fell into the water. It’s worth noting a covered reservoir would significantly lower the risk of death if someone bypassed security. It’s buoyant enough to hold you up, and Rowley said you can walk across the whole length.

“We’re very diligent about taking care of the cover, because it will last a very long time so long as it’s properly maintained.”

Rowley said in a previous interview, people will get to weigh in on any reservoir decision.