COVID-19 rapid tests available at libraries in Monroe County

By News10NBC
Monroe County is making COVID-19 tests available at libraries throughout the county. (WHEC file photo)

With a spike in covid cases in the community, Monroe County leaders are urging you to get tested if you’re showing symptoms.

The county is making COVID-19 rapid tests available for free. Starting Tuesday, you can get them at most local library branches while supplies last.

They will be available at all Rochester Public Library locations, and at the following libraries: Brighton, Chili, East Rochester, Fairport, Gates, Hamlin, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Mendon, Newman Riga, Ogden Farmers’, Parma, Penfield, Pittsford, Rush, Scottsville, Scottsville Free(Mumford Branch), Seymour (Clarkson), and Webster.