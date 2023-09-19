COVID-19 rapid tests available at libraries in Monroe County

With a spike in covid cases in the community, Monroe County leaders are urging you to get tested if you’re showing symptoms.

The county is making COVID-19 rapid tests available for free. Starting Tuesday, you can get them at most local library branches while supplies last.

They will be available at all Rochester Public Library locations, and at the following libraries: Brighton, Chili, East Rochester, Fairport, Gates, Hamlin, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Mendon, Newman Riga, Ogden Farmers’, Parma, Penfield, Pittsford, Rush, Scottsville, Scottsville Free(Mumford Branch), Seymour (Clarkson), and Webster.