COVID-19 vaccine no longer required for Rochester Regional employees starting Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health employees will no longer be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting on Friday, July 7.

This comes after the repeal of the New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Rochester Regional still urges employees to get vaccinated and is continuing to make the vaccine available at its facilities.

Rochester Regional says former employees who left because of the vaccine mandate will be welcomed back. They can apply for open positions here. If they choose to re-apply and accept an offer, Rochester Regional will work rapidly to bring them on board.

The state started the process of repealing the vaccine mandate in late May. The state put the mandate in place in 2021 under an emergency order.