COVID-19 vaccine no longer required for students to attend SUNY schools

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. announced the change, which will be effective for summer courses.

Author: WGRZ Staff

Published: 1:43 PM EDT April 11, 2023

Updated: 1:43 PM EDT April 11, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Students will not longer be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine to attend SUNY schools.

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. announced the change, which will be effective for summer courses. This decision come after President Joe Biden ended the national public health emergency for COVID-19.

SUNY said that students will be encouraged to have the COVID-19 vaccine, like they would other viruses, and for staff and students to stay up to date on vaccinations.

“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” King said.

“Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”

SUNY’s Public Health Expert Advisory Committee recommended the decision. The committee is comprised of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health, and neuroscience.

Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While it is reassuring to see the progress we’ve made against the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are still very important to ensure that progress continues. The Department reminds people that we are fortunate to have easily accessible safe and effective vaccines. High risk individuals such as people 65 and older, as well as younger people with underlying conditions should make sure they are up to date with the vaccine. The Department will continue to consult with SUNY administrators as we monitor the data and align recommendations with those issued by the CDC as we transition out of the Public Health Emergency.”

SUNY will update policies as officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

SUNY’s updated COVID-19 guidance is available on its website.

RELATED VIDEO:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=6YURlCElmnc%3Frel%3D0

Related Articles