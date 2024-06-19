COVID grads reflect on high school experience shaped by pandemic

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six high school seniors are about to graduate, but their high school experience was anything but typical. They were freshmen in September 2020, seven months into the COVID pandemic, and no other high school class has been more impacted in decades.

Four years ago, walking the hallways freely couldn’t happen. Julia Jaeger started 9th grade wearing a mask and Irondequoit High School started with tape on the floors to keep students six feet apart.

“We were trying our best. We were going two days a week and I was like – oh my goodness I’m never going to learn anything,” Jaeger said.

Brean profiled six COVID grads from Irondequoit, Victor, Rochester, and Hilton.

“First day of school 9th grade. What was it like?” Brean asked Abby Hilburger.

“It was weird. No one wanted to talk. You’re just kind of like – put your head down,” she responded.

“It was just weird running with a mask on and everyone was separated. Definitely weird socially,” said Aiden Hryhorenko.

Like Hilton, Victor High School was a hybrid. For Sophia Weingart and Kevin Qian, it meant two days in school, and two days remote with Wednesdays off and masks on.

“I remember the hallways being dead silent. It was nothing that I thought high school would be like because only half the kids were there,” Weingart said.

Qian, who was in the orchestra, said “Trying to play six feet apart and then on Zoom was just absolutely crazy.”

Brean asked every student what impact COVID had on them and their high school career.

“It was really nice coming back finally sophomore year, that first week, midway through we all got to take off our masks. It was crazy seeing everyone’s face again,” said Weingart.

“I think it definitely pushed me to be more independent overall just because being in school only two days and online for two days,” Qian said.

“It’s so weird. I say I was lonely but I feel COVID has kind of helped me come out of my shell,” said Hilburger. “COVID helped me spend more time with myself and figure out who I am.”

“Oh, I loved high school. It’s like my jam. We were still able to make the memories and do the things normal high schoolers would do with COVID,” Jaeger said.

Of all the COVID grads Brean talked to, no one’s life was more affected than Sadie Rolle-Knox at School of the Arts.

“What impact did COVID have on you?” Brean asked.

“Oh, so there were many small impacts that accumulated to almost tear me down in a way,” Rolle-Knox responded. “There was no trajectory for where my life was going to go so I was like, what’s the point anymore, you know?”

One of the reasons Rolle-Knox felt like that was that, unlike her fellow COVID grads, she and all of her classmates in the city were fully remote.

