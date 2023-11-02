CPR training kits available at Rochester central library

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You don’t have to go to a CPR training session anymore to learn how to save lives. Now you can do it from the comfort of your home.

The American Heart Association, UR Medicine and the Monroe County Library System collaborated to bring at-home CPR training kits to the central library on South Avenue in the city.

A hands-on CPR training kiosk is also at the library, where patrons and staff can aim for high scores while honing their skills.

Each CPR kit has a red mannequin bag, with a mannequin and instructions.

They’re now available for checkout at the central library.