‘Cracking the Code’ on delivering healthcare, future of nursing

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Northstar Network presented the 45th Cracking the Code on Healthcare event Thursday at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel on Jefferson Road.

Speakers presented about different ways to deliver healthcare and the future of nursing. The event also celebrated what nurses contribute to the community.

“A lot of the issues in healthcare are shared not only across the United States but around the world. It’s no surprise that the workforce shortages are affecting everyone — whether that’s the number of nurses we’re able to hire in our hospitals or the number of physicians that are available to see patients for primary care or specialty care,” said Dr. Pam Cipriano, president of the International Council of Nurses.