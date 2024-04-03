Craft Cannery breaks ground on $1.5 million expansion in Bergen

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Craft Cannery is a food manufacturing facility in Bergen, that specializes in producing pasta sauces, BBQ sauces, salad dressings, oils, marinades and more on a large scale for local and regional food brands, retailers and restaurants.

They celebrated the kickoff of a $1.5 million expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the expansion of Craft Cannery that will more than double the space of its facility, and expand its food service packaging line and glass bottling line capabilities.

Pauly Guglielmo CEO of Craft Cannery said, “Looking around this wharehouse now, it is full, we are out of space. So this is going to build a whole new wharehouse and some office space. The room we’re standing in now becomes entirely production, the new facility is wharehouse, then we’re going to build some office, some maintenance and some cooler.”

This expansion will create more than 5 new full-time jobs this year.