Police pursuit ends in crash at 490, Culver; Driver faces gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A pursuit by New York State Police ended with a crash at the intersection of Culver Road and Route 490, troopers said. One of the drivers faces gun charges as well.

At about 2:45 p.m., the NYSP tried to stop a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee for traffic violations on Hudson Avenue in Rochester, and pursued the Jeep when the driver didn’t stop, troopers said.. The pursuit took place over several city streets, until the Jeep was involved in a collision with a 2022 Volkswagen SUV at Culver and 490, troopers said. Both people in the Volkswagen, and the driver and passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, were transported to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cherokee operator was identified as Dontayius Gordon, 27, of Rochester. He was found to be in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a firearm). He was taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.

State Police said the investigation remains active.

News10NBC was at the scene and saw a heavily damaged vehicle that had crashed into a tree. News10NBC reporter Eriketa Cost witnessed the crash and says she saw an officer draw a weapon and yell at someone.