Crash causes SUV to flip on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a medical emergency may have caused a driver to crash into two parked cars and flip on Tuesday morning.

The rollover crash happened on Brown Street near Jefferson Avenue on the city’s west side about 20 minutes after midnight. Police and firefighters had to free the driver from the SUV. An ambulance took him to the hospital and he is expected to recover.

Officers say the driver went onto the shoulder of the road before the crash. No tickets were issued.