Crash in Rushville claims life of Middlesex man

RUSHVILLE, N.Y. — An accident claimed the life of a young man in Yates County on Monday night.

Authorities identified the victim as 22-year-old Austin Renfer from Middlesex. He died at the scene of the crash.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and Bassett streets in the Village of Rushville. Deputies reported that Renfer was driving a Dodge Ram when he collided with a tree.

An accident reconstruction team has been called to investigate the cause of the crash. The results of their investigation are still pending.

