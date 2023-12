WARSAW, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to a crash in the Town of Warsaw Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

Fire crews tell News10NBC on scene that the crash happened on CPL Gerald B Ramsey Memorial Highway, when an RV hit a tractor-trailer.

The crash injured four adults and five children. One person was mercy flighted for medical care.

This story is developing and News10NBC is working to get more details.