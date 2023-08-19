Police car involved in five-car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday after 2:15 p.m., an RPD officer was driving westbound on Park Avenue toward Arnold Park with the lights and sirens on headed to an emergency. A car turned off a side street in front of the officer, causing the officer to attempt to avoid hitting the car. As a result, the police car hit another car also going westbound on Park Avenue from behind. The driver of this car was a man in his 60’s.

After hitting that car, the police car bounced off, hitting the back of a parked vehicle, which forced the parked car into the next parked car, which then forced that parked car into the next parked car. There were five cars involved, three of them were parked without anyone in them. There was severe damage to all five cars.

There were no injuries. The surrounding area will remain closed until tow crews can remove the cars.