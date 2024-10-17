Crash involving school bus and two cars in Steuben County injures 5 year old

ERWIN, N.Y. — A 5 year old is in the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and two cars in Steuben County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Route 417 in the Town of Erwin. New York State Police say a Dodge car didn’t stop for an Addison Central school bus traveling in the opposite direction. That’s when the Dodge hit a Toyota that had stopped for the school bus, forcing the Toyota into the bus.

The 5 year old in the Toyota was flown to Strong Hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the school bus and all six passengers were not hurt. The driver of the Dodge was issued three traffic tickets for Erwin Town Court