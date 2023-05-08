Crash on 490 West brings traffic to a standstill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Gates Fire District were seen responding to a crash on the 490 West on Sunday. A Kia was badly damaged.

Our photographer who was at the scene, said it looked like at least two cars were involved. It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

News10NBC reached out to deputies and the fire department for more information, and we are waiting to hear back from them. We will update the story as we learn more.