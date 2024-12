ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash sent a pickup truck and an SUV into a home in Clarkson on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at Clarkson Parma Townline Road and Ireland Road. The Brockport fire chief says the home had “major damage to the structural integrity” and the person living there had to find temporary housing.

A telephone pole was also hit during the crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.