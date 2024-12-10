Crash shuts down Routes 5 and 20 in Town of Hopewell

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — A sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital following a serious crash in Ontario County on Routes 5 and 20. The crash happened in the Town of Hopewell, between Freshour Road and Mumby Road, around 8 p.m Monday.

The Ontario County Sheriff confirmed that the deputy was responding in emergency mode to assist another officer when the collision happened. Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Strong Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police have closed the affected stretch of Routes 5 and 20 as they investigate the crash. No one else was in the other car.

