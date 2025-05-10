Creator of Fairport Canal Days poster speaks about her inspiration

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — This year’s poster for Fairport Canal Days has been unveiled. Organizers chose Fairport native Arianna Stolt to create the poster after a contest.

Stolt’s poster depicts some of her favorite architectural sites of the village, including the lift bridge, smoke stack at the cannery, and the Potter House.

“I think anybody who grew up or spent time in Fairport has attachments to these as well. Like the church. You come over the hill and see the steeple sticking up. It’s one of the most iconic buildings,” she said.

To create the poster, Stolt created the elements by hand and layered them digitally.

“I really like to keep the irregularity of hand-drawn elements and I assembled it digitally, but I leave that texture in it and I adjust the colors on the computer,” she said. “It’s important to me to really have that feeling that this was made by hand.”

Four generations of Stolt’s family have lived in Fairport for over 100 years. Stolt said one thing she loves about Fairport is how much the village values its small and family-owned businesses.

The Fairport Perinton Merchants Association unveiled the poster during the farmers market at Village Landing. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 6, through Sunday, June 8. You can learn more here.