Creator of Genesee Brewery’s keg tree speaks about what’s new this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester tradition returns on Friday night. Genesee Brewery will light its tree made of 650 empty beer kegs wrapped in 25,000 twinkling lights.

News10NBC TODAY spoke live with the keg tree’s founder and creator, Mike Gaesser, who will step away after 10 years of making the tree. Gaesser said the CEO of Genesee Brewery had the idea and he volunteered to help.

“We just wanted to know two things, how high can we make it and what budget do we charge it to?” he said.

Gaesser said the tree is taller and has a wider base compared to last year. People have worked on the 29-foot-tall keg tree since September and added 3,000 more lights compared to last year.

The countdown to the lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Brew House on 25 Cataract St. The free celebration featuring holiday music, food trucks, and Genesee beer runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

The brewery’s signature Keg Tree Ale, a cinnamon version of the Genesee Cream Ale, will be available at the celebration. So will the Genesee 12-Horse Ale. Parking is available at the High Falls Garage.