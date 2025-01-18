Creekside students take part in Special Olympics Youth Leadership Summit

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Students from Creekside School in Fairport showed off their leadership skills on Friday, participating in the Special Olympics Youth Leadership Summit at Nazareth University.

They took part in a student-led event designed to foster inclusivity in school athletics. The student-athletes discussed how to make sports more accessible. They also explored new Unified Sports programs, which bring together people with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same team. Those programs include floorball and flag football.

Special Olympics New York provides training, competition, and health screenings to more than 45,000 athletes. All programs are free.