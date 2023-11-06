Crescent Beach Restaurant set to reopen in May of 2024 under new owner

GREECE, N.Y. — The Town of Greece says the Crescent Beach restaurant is ready to make a comeback.

A local restaurateur, Katherine Mott-Formicola, has recently closed on the Crescent Beach property according to the Greece Town Supervisor. The property has been dormant since 2017.

Mott-Formicola also owns Monroe’s Restaurant, The Wintergarden, The Divinity Estate and Chapel, and Rare 3001 — set to open this December.

The town says Mott-Formicola has renovation plans and aims to reopen the restaurant in May of 2024.

“Our sleeves are rolled up and we’ve hit the ground running to be ready for our Spring Grand Opening! I feel truly honored to head up this nostalgic project and write the next chapter in the Crescent Beach story. See you at Crescent Beach in 2024,” says Mott-Formicola.