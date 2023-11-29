Crews battle fire at former Pulaski Library on Rochester’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the former Pulaski Library on Hudson Avenue and Norton Street on the city’s north side on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire at the historic building. The Rochester Fire Department arrived at the scene around 5:35 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the two-story building’s roof and back.

Crews fought the fire from the outside because of the building’s weak integrity and size. Firefighters said it was a challenge to get water to the right places because of the tiles on the roof.

Crews finished putting out the fire around 7:30 a.m. and are working to clean up the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.