Firefighters respond to bowling alley on Empire Boulevard in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to an apparent fire at the Bowlero Bowling Alley on Empire Boulevard in Webster. This was at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

News10NBC has a crew on the scene. Firefighters deployed ladder trucks to tackle the situation. As a result, parts of Empire Boulevard are closed to traffic.

Details about the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.