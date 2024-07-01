Crews battle fire at abandoned Brockport building

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A three-alarm fire broke out overnight in an abandoned manufacturing building on State Street in Brockport.

Fire officials say the flames were contained to one side of the building thanks to a firewall splitting it in half. One side of the building is used as office space and was unharmed by the fire. Trucking companies use the parking lot but it appears no trucks were damaged.

“We’ve got fire companies from three counties here participating. Looks like we’re going to be here a little while,” said Christopher Martin, public information officer for the Brockport Fire Department.

Officials say that, due to the size of the fire, several companies responded and had to use the canal and hydrants as a source of water. No injures have been reported.