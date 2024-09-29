Crews battle fire at garage at home in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire Sunday morning at a garage in a home on West Ridge Run in Canandaigua, not far from the lake.

The Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department got the call around 2 a.m. All residents of the home and a dog got out safely before firefighters arrived.

Using a hose, crews spotted the fire from spreading into the rest of the house. The Ontario County Emergency Management Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.