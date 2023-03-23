Crews battle fire at Monroe Ave apartment building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building on Monroe Avenue on Wednesday night.

Some people had to be rescued from the fire escapes. RFD got the call around 11 pm. and said the fire was on the third floor of the four-story apartment building, isolated to one apartment.

RFD says they got the fire under control in under a half hour. Two occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross was called to assist one tenant with housing. No firefighters were injured.