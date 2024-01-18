Crews battle fire at Salvatore’s Pizzeria on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled flames at the Salvatore’s Pizzeria on East Main Street on Thursday morning. RFD says the fire spread from a cooler to pizza boxes behind the counter.

Firefighters responded after a tenant of the two-story building, with Salvatore’s on the first floor and apartments on the second floor, rang the doorbell at Engine 12 fire station around 1 a.m. The tenant reported smoke in the building and an alarm going off.

A crew from Engine 12 went into the pizzeria and put out the fire with two extinguishers. They contacted the store’s owner and worked to remove smoke and burned items.

RFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.