Crews battle fire at vacant house on Kenwood Avenue

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled flames on Wednesday at a vacant home on Kenwood Avenue where a deadly fire took place eight month ago.

Crews arrived just before 10 a.m. The house was boarded up from a fire last May and firefighters tore through the boards to look for anyone inside.

Crews say the first three floors of the house were on fire, the stairs had burned down, and the roof had collapsed. It was unsafe to go inside so firefighters switched to defensive measures.

“We are trying to protect the properties on the adjacent sides of the burning building,” said Santos Cruz with the Rochester Fire Department. “We see burning plastic due to the radiant fire alone we are going to make sure we protect the property we save lives and get fire under control soon.”

Fire officials say the blaze was burning for quite some time before firefighters arrived. Firefighters expect that the fire will take several hours to put out.