Crews battle house fire on Bloomingdale Street on city’s north side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person is without a home after a fire on Wednesday night on Bloomingdale Street on the city’s north side.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the house and extending to the roof. One person inside was able to get out.

There was heavy damage to the first and second floors, the roof, and attic. Rochester firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.